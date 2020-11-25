Fall from grace: FOX News ratings see sharp decline

NEW YORK (AP) -- Fox News ratings have taken a downward drop.

And now the question is being asked: is it because President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection -- or because Trump is urging his followers to abandon Fox?

No matter the reason, Fox's numbers are in decline.

Nielsen reports the cable outlet's daytime viewership fell 32 percent from the two weeks before Election Day to the two weeks after.

Both CNN and MSNBC posted gains over Fox during that same period.

Trump has recently called on his followers to migrate to Newsmax, a network that leans further right than Fox tends to.