Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in the summer

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times. She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.” The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019. The duchess, who is 39, said she was sharing her story in hope of helping others. She wrote that “losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,.”