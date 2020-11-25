Defying warnings, millions in the US travel for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans are taking to the skies and hitting the road ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire. They are disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household. Those who are flying are witnessing a distinctly 2020 landscape at the nation’s airports: plexiglass barriers in front of the ID stations, rapid virus testing sites inside terminals and paperwork asking them to quarantine upon arrival.