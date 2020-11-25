Christmas traditions axed as pandemic sweeps rural Kansas

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The cancellation of the beloved Christmas Drawing in Norcatur, Kansas, has shone a spotlight on a global coronavirus pandemic that has reached deep into rural America. The notice blamed individuals who have Covid-19 and refuse to quarantine for not making it safe for the town to hold its Christmas celebration. It’s a decades-old tradition in which the whole town gets together for a potluck dinner at Christmastime. Its namesake drawing features a plethora of donated meats, crafts and other goodies so every family can go home with prizes. Sheriff Ken Badsky estimated that 5% of county residents who should quarantine violate the restrictions and go out.