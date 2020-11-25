Black Lives Matter flag becomes issue in Florida community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As demonstrations against police brutality roiled the country earlier this year, Antoine Mickle began noticing the flags going up in his Florida neighborhood declaring “Blue Lives Matter. For months, those flags hung from his neighbors’ homes. Then he put up his own flag that proclaimed “Black Lives Matter.” Shortly after, his homeowners association asked him to take it down. He has refused and this week sued in federal court asserting that his civil rights were violated under the government’s fair housing laws. The association says the problem was not the message on Mickle’s flag but that the flag did not meet association criteria.