Behavioral health center uses a “no walls” approach, bringing services to those in need

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic opened its doors in the downtown Waterloo area in August, looking to expand and improve mental health services.

The mobile crisis team makes their way out into the community to assist those on scene who may be struggling with mental health issues. The "no walls" approach referring to going outside of their building to provide services.

Elevate is designated by the County Social Services to serve Black Hawk County, but in the future will expand to more. January 1st opening up to Butler, Grundy, and Tama counties, and another 10 in April.

“There’s about 15,000 individuals within black hawk county that statistically have struggled with a mental illness without the benefit of a treatment so we’re here to fill that gap," Elevate CCBHC Project Director Bob Lincoln said.

Located in downtown Waterloo, the team of therapists, nurse practitioners, and nurse managers welcome anyone to call 833-370-0719, or come in for help at the 604 Lafayette St. location.

Telehealth is offered for anyone who would want to stay home because of the pandemic situation, but in-house visits are still taking place as well.

“We’re really targeting those folks without insurance. Those folks that are underinsured. No one will be refused for inability to pay. So we really want to meet that need and we know that that’s certainly an impact of COVID, people who have lost employment and lost their health insurance and we want to be a resource for those,” Lincoln said.

The clinic also has a stabilization room open 23 hours a day for those who may need time to regroup before speaking with a mental health professional.

Elevate's mobile crisis team is the one that dispatches if someone in the surrounding community were to call the Your Life Iowa phone number and request assistance, which is 855-581-8111.