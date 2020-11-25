AGE OF ISOLATION: Families separated, celebrating the holiday through a window

(KWWL) - Celebrating the holidays in this age of isolation is particularly hard for those with relatives in long term care facilities.

The most susceptible to COVID-19 are those in nursing homes. Loved ones who have been separated from their family, and will be for the holidays.

Many families are choosing to celebrate virtually, or with those is their own household. For families with relatives in long term care homes, that's not even a choice. Instead, those families will mark the holiday across a divide.

“There hasn’t been a holiday when we haven’t been together so this will be a first,” West Union's Mary Lawless said.

The Situation

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has warned that those most susceptible to this virus were those older in age, with preexisting health conditions. Those in nursing homes fall into those categories.

“We have to make it possible for families to connect with our residents but it has to be safe,” Western Home Communities' Linda Bowman said.

Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported correlations between community spread and COVID-19 case numbers in nursing homes.

From mid-September to the beginning of November confirmed cases of COVID-19 were on the rise in long term care facilities. Midwest nursing homes had the worst trends when compared to the rest of the country.

Many nursing homes in Iowa alone, experiencing outbreak level case numbers. 149 facilities in Iowa experiencing an outbreak as of Wednesday. Nearly half of Iowa's COVID-19 deaths have come from nursing homes.

When a county's positive rate is above 10% CMS limits these homes by not allowing visitors inside.

Ways to Visit

“I think we more than anybody recognize how much our residents need to see their family members," Linda Bowman said.

Western Home Communities in Black Hawk County have been able to have visitors meet their family members outdoors in chat boxes.

These were used to separate loved ones to prevent the possibility of exposing each other to COVID-19. However, as the weather shifts to snow, and the winter months come along, these chat boxes won't be ideal for visits.

Instead, indoor visitation rooms are currently being constructed at multiple homes in the Western Home Communities.

“We’ve kind of worked to create a safe space where people can reconnect, see each other, hear each other, and yet still be six feet apart and have some safety precautions built in,” Bowman said, “It’s going to work where the resident can come in one door and then the visitors can come in another door, so the visitor is not going through the nursing home and taking a risk with anybody else.”

The families will be able to visit with their loved ones, but they will still be separated by a wall of plexiglass.

While these facilities are creating ways for their families to visit comfortable with their relatives, other nursing homes and families won't have that luxury.

Health Scare

The Lawless family lives in West Union, Iowa. Mary's mother, and Amanda's grandmother, Dorothy Miller, is a resident of The Maples Assisted Living in Fayette.

95-year-old Dorothy has been a resident of The Maples for about 6 years now.

She recently completed 33 rounds of radiation treatments for Squamous Cell Cancer. She was taken to Waterloo every day except one, from the end of August until the end of September to complete her treatments.

Her daughter Mary Lawless helping her along the way.

“She was a trouper. She went every day and it’s healing up very nicely,” Mary said.

Window Visits

Every week, the family makes the trip from West Union to Fayette to visit with Dorothy.

“It does really brighten her day. She does have to hold the phone up to her ear so sometimes that’s a challenge,” Dorothy's granddaughter Amanda Lawless said.

Separated by a windowpane that is only millimeters thick, still feels so far away for the family.

“It’s your parent. You would like to give them a hug or you know, touch their hair or touch their hand. And you can’t do that so it’s…it’s hard,” Mary said.

This will be the first holiday season that Mary has not spent with her mom in 69 years.

Lawless Thanksgiving 2019

The family will make their way to the window on Thanksgiving Day, but they will not spend it at the dinner table as they normally would.

Moving Forward

Until the COVID-19 situation improves, it's unknown when the Lawless family will be able to reunite without a barrier between them.

“I think we all need to do our part and if that means wearing a mask so that I can be able to see my grandmother, and go give her a hug, and see her face to face, then that’s what we need to do," Amanda said.

“Whether we have to talk through the window, or she’s on the couch beside me, I still have my mom so I’m very lucky,” Mary said.

This family is just one that represents hundreds, if not thousands of other families in the same situation as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lawless family says that as the weather gets colder, they will just have to bundle up, and make the visits shorter. They still plan on visiting Dorothy, at that same window, until they can hug and be by her side once again.