7 migrants die as boat overturns near Spanish island

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescue services say at least seven people have died after a migrant boat carrying more than 30 people hit rocks close to a small port on the Canary Island of Lanzarote. The boat was one of 12 intercepted in the islands’ waters overnight Tuesday. Some 330 people were rescued in all. The Canary Islands emergency service said Wednesday that the Lanzarote boat crashed into pier rocks and overturned in the Orzola area on the north of the island late Tuesday. Video images showed rescue workers helping pull young men in T-shirts from the water in the dark and other migrants sitting on the rocks.