Waterloo grocery store has started its long-awaited construction two years after its groundbreaking

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The All-In-Grocers store started its long-awaited construction last week, after breaking ground back in April 2018.

Since then, the lot sat mostly empty for the past couple of years. The most recent date that construction was supposed to start was August 27.

After multiple delays, and the public waiting years and months for this grocery store to go up, there is now hope as construction equipment fills the lot on Franklin and 2nd Street in downtown Waterloo. The contractor already laying foundation before more snow arrives.

“They have taken out the foundation permits and have begun the work on that. It’s pretty standard for larger projects to take out permits in a phasing type patter as they are going through it,” Waterloo Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said.

Waterloo city council allowed an extension for the grocery store to be completed by November 30th of 2021. If the agreed-upon deadline is not met city council could approve another extension.

“If the dates are not met, the agreement to become null and void then obviously both parties have the ability to request that it be extended further to make the overall goal of seeing the project have a successful move ahead, so we would have to look at that if the situation were to occur and see what we would want to do,” Anderson said.

Developer Rodney Anderson says that he expects the construction to be completed and the store to be open by August or September of 2021, earlier than the deadline in the agreement between him and the city.

The developer says he is excited to finally have started this project that will ultimately benefit the Cedar Valley and Waterloo community.

Rodney Anderson is thankful for the City Council working by his side throughout this whole process. He says there have been many hurdles that he has needed to jump over, one of those being the pandemic.