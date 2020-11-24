UNWANTED HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Where to take them in your city

(KWWL) - As we head into the holiday season, cities are reminding you how to properly dispose of your holiday lights.

IOWA CITY-

Recycle your burnt out holiday lights at the following locations (Monday, November 23, 2020, through January 10, 2021).

East Side Recycling Center via ReStore Donations (2401 Scott Blvd. SE, Iowa City)

Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center (3900 Hebl Ave. SW, Iowa City)

Coralville Hy-Vee #1 (1914 8th St.)

Stuff, Etc. (2818 Commerce Dr., Coralville)

Coralville City Hall (1512 7th St.)

Coralville Recreation Center (1506 8th St.)

DUBUQUE-

The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is collaborating with the Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the City of Dubuque Public Works Department to offer a drop off locations for residents to recycle unwanted holiday lights.

Unwanted holiday lights can be dropped off in marked containers inside the Carnegie-Stout Public Library at 360 West 11th Street at the second floor reference desk or outside the City of Dubuque Municipal Services Center at 925 Kerper Court through January 15, 2021.

Unwanted holiday lights and all electronics can be recycled year-round at the Landfill. At this time, appointments are required for electronics brought to the landfill.