Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump will offer a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as he makes a public appearance Tuesday following the Nov. 3 elections. The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. One will be declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University. It’s not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation. Trump used last year’s pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. In 2018, Trump’s joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election.