Tuesday’s Scores

8:48 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dallas Center-Grimes 67, North Polk, Alleman 47

Newell-Fonda 80, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40

Pella 57, Mount Pleasant 25

Treynor 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 22

Wayne, Corydon 40, Melcher-Dallas 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 21st.

North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Bellevue, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Nov 30th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

