Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dallas Center-Grimes 67, North Polk, Alleman 47
Newell-Fonda 80, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 40
Pella 57, Mount Pleasant 25
Treynor 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 22
Wayne, Corydon 40, Melcher-Dallas 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George-Little Rock vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 21st.
North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Bellevue, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Nov 30th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/