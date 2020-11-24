Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is not giving up his fight to overturn the election results, even as agencies across the federal government begin to support President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. Career federal officials are opening the doors of agencies to hundreds of transition aides ready to prepare for Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. And on Tuesday, Trump signed off on allowing Biden to receive the presidential daily brief, the highly classified briefing prepared by the nation’s intelligence community for the government’s most senior leaders. An administration official said logistics on when and where Biden will first receive the briefing were still being worked out.