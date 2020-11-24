TRACKING: Snow changing to rain

Today: The morning commute will be a bit messy, especially from Highway 30 and locations to the north where 1-2" of snow fell overnight. Roads will be slushy and snow covered. As temperatures slowly warm up this morning, snow in northern Iowa will transition to a chilly rain, and that will continue throughout the day. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s and there will be a breezy southeast wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times

Tonight: Rain will continue. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees, so it will stay above freezing so no re-freeze is expected. Lows will be in the mid 30s to near 40° with an east/southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Light rain and drizzle will continue through the morning hours and should wrap up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s with a north/northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Rain Totals: 0.25" to 1.50" this morning through Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a southwest wind 5-15 mph.