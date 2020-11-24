TRACKING: Light rain/drizzle

Tonight: Temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 30s. All the precipitation is in the liquid form and there is no chance of refreezing. Some areas of fog are possible with a light wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Some areas of fog are possible during the morning. Light rain and drizzle continue through the early afternoon and then taper off before sunset. Highs warm into the low and mid-40s. The winds are from the north at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: It will be a dry night, but the clouds linger all night. Temperatures drop into the low 30s by morning. Little to no wind.

Thanksgiving: Sunshine returns as the wind increases from the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are above normal reaching near 50 in the afternoon.