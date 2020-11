WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Eastern Iowans are waking up to snow and rain mixtures on the road.

Overnight thick snow is seen north of U.S. 20 covering roadways and sidewalks.

Iowa D.O.T. Track-A-Plow map showed 200 plows on the roads at one point clearing and treating the snow.

The snow will transition over to a chilly rain throughout the morning. Be sure to give yourself some extra time to get to your destination.