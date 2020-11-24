Restaurants workers out of work again as virus surges anew

Waiters and bartenders are losing their jobs – again – as governors and local officials shut down indoor dining and drinking establishments to combat a nationwide surge in coronavirus infections that is overwhelming hospitals and dashing hopes for a quick economic recovery. The timing, just before the holidays, couldn’t be worse. Los Angeles County restaurant owner Greg Morena says he’s dreading having to notify employees that they won’t have a job over the holidays. Many restaurants are offering curbside pickup but also trying to offer outdoor dining, even if it means setting up igloos and outdoor heaters. Some are challenging shutdown orders in court, with little success. The U.S. has seen more than 12.4 million confirmed coronavirus infections, and more than 258,000 people have died.