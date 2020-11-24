Report: Inmates killed in Colombia riot shot intentionally

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — New evidence indicates most of the 24 inmates killed during a prison riot in Colombia’s capital earlier this year over fears that crowded, unhygienic conditions would fuel a virus outbreak were shot to death intentionally. That’s according to a study of autopsy reports by independent forensic experts commissioned by Human Rights Watch and published Tuesday. The report does not determine who fired in the chaotic moments of the March 21 uprising, but it raises new questions about compliance with international human rights law and the importance of a thorough investigation.