Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials say Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential vote in the state. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says in a news release that the state’s election officials and poll workers are “the true heroes of our democracy.” Trump has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.