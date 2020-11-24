OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

Associated Press -- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and formally admitted its role in the opioid crisis.

Tuesday's plea before a judge in Newark, New Jersey, is part of a larger settlement with the U.S Department of Justice that also includes resolving civil claims.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company is to pay $225 million as part of the deal, while $8 billion in forfeitures and penalties could be waived because of a proposed deal to resolve thousands of other lawsuits.

Advocates are upset that the guilty plea applies only to the company and not executives or members of the Sackler family who own it.