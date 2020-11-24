Ohio court rules video of judge’s shooting is public record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that security camera footage of a judge being shot and wounded is a public record. The court’s Tuesday ruling sided with arguments by The Associated Press in seeking access to the video. The video shows a Jefferson County judge being shot as he walked to work in 2017. The judge returned fire and the assailant was shot and killed by a probation officer. The Jefferson County prosecutor argued that releasing the video could endanger court personnel by revealing security details. Justice Michael P. Donnelly ruled the prosecutor did not explain how the video protected court personnel.