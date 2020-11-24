NY bans incineration disposal of toxic firefighting foam

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has banned the disposal of toxic firefighting foam by incineration in certain cities after environmental groups raised concerns about an Albany-area firm that had incinerated foam under a Department of Defense contract. The law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday was designed to prevent the Norlite hazardous waste incinerator in Cohoes from burning foam containing chemicals known by the acronym PFAS. The Department of Environmental Conservation ordered Norlite to cease disposal of the material in 2019 and the city of Cohoes enacted a one-year moratorium on PFAS incineration last April.