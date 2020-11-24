Nov. 24: 3,860 new cases, 2,878 more recoveries, 19 deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 3,860 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 215,582.

The state's website says that of the 215,582 people who have tested positive, 119,685 have recovered. This is 2,878 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state is reporting 19 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,224.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (119,685) and the number of deaths (2,224) from the total number of cases (215,582) shows there are currently 93,673 active positive cases in the state.

There were 165 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,351, which is up from 1,333. Of those hospitalizations, 275 are in the ICU (up from 273 yesterday) and 155 are on ventilators (up from 135 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 9,790 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,177,302 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (3,860 positive tests divided by 9,790 tests given) is 39.4 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 36 new cases since 10 a.m. Morning, leaving a total of 10,952 cases in the county (10,210 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 742 Serology positive cases). There have been 33 more recoveries since yesterday, leaving a total of 5,569 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 126 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.2 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 111 more cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 13,508 cases. There have been 142 more recoveries, leaving a total of 5,906 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 181 deaths. There are 91 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 133 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 9,149 reported cases. There have been 66 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,892 recoveries. A total of 57,022 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.5 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 144 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 8,820 reported cases. There were 165 more recoveries reported for a total of 5,341. A total of 43,114 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 90 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 19.3 percent.

