Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah’s red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state. Officials say the smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah. A crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air Nov. 18 and landed nearby to check it out. They found the three-sided stainless-steel object is about as tall as two men put together. But they discovered no clues about who might have driven it into the ground among the undulating red rocks or why.