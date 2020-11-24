Militant convicted in fatal Benghazi attack seeks new trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for a Libyan militant convicted in the Benghazi attack that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans have asked for a new trial, citing what they say is “recently disclosed exculpatory evidence.” Ahmed Abu Khattala is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of multiple terrorism-related charges in connection with the 2012 attack on diplomatic compounds in Benghazi. The motion filed Monday in Washington’s federal court does not detail the newly disclosed evidence but says it concerns a key government witness who testified under a pseudonym. A defense lawyer has declined to elaborate beyond the motion. The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington hasn’t returned an email seeking comment.