Man connected to Waterloo club shooting arrested

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man who was connected to a shooting at a private club last September was arrested.

The incident has left two victims dead and at least eight people injured, according to a news release from the Waterloo Police.

21-year-old Willie Edward Saffold Jr. was arrested for Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of Firearms as a Felon. Authorities arrested Saffold in Chicago on Black Hawk County warrants.

Sheriff's deputies transported Saffold to the Black Hawk County Jail on Nov. 23.

The police have interviewed over 100 witnesses, served over 50 court orders, and processed countless pieces of evidence. However, they're still investigating the incident.

Anyone who was near 501 W 4th Street on Sept. 26 around 3 a.m. is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department.