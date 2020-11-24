Japan ex-PM Abe’s office investigated over funding scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has acknowledged that his office is being investigated for questionable expenses linked to a dinner party his office hosted for his supporters ahead of an annual cherry blossom viewing party — a scandal that has been on the backburner for months. Abe made the comment Tuesday in response to reports Monday that the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors’ Office has been interviewing his aides over the scandal. None of his aides or supporters have been arrested so far. Abe, who was in power for nearly eight years as Japan’s longest-serving leader, stepped down in mid-September, citing ill health, but some critics have said the scandal might have been a reason.