Iowa inmate pronounced dead, cause of death likely COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — An Iowa prison inmate was pronounced dead on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The cause of death was likely due to COVID-19.

59-year-old Timothy Christopher Bryant was originally housed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. He was taken to the the hospitals several days earlier for more advanced care as his medical condition grew worse.

Bryant had been serving a life sentence for the crime of Kidnapping 1st Degree from Polk County.