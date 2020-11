IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting that an Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate died on November 23 likely due to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

68-year-old Frederick William Lewis was originally at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and taken to UIHC.

Lewis was serving a life sentence for Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and other crimes from Dubuque County. Lewis' sentence started on July 18th, 1997.