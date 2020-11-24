India bans 43 more mobile apps, including many from China

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is banning 43 mobile apps, including many from China, with which it is locked in a military standoff along their border in the Himalayas. India’s information technology ministry says the apps threaten the “sovereignty and integrity of India.” The banned apps include four from Chinese retail giant the Alibaba Group. The move comes months after India banned scores of Chinese-owned apps, including popular short-video app TikTok and mobile game PUBG, saying it had received reports that they were “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data.” China and India have been locked in a bitter border dispute for months in the remote Ladakh region.