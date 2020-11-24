Hy-Vee recalls vegetable mix due to Listeria concerns

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two short cut vegetable mix products are being recalled by Hy-Vee due to possible Listeria concerns.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at one of their production facilities.

Hy-Vee is recalling these two products:

• Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

• Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can be fatal to children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Healthy individuals can still experience symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea.

All contaminated products have a "Best If Used By" date of Dec. 3, 2020.

Hy-Vee is asking all customers to dispose of these items immediately or return them to your nearest store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800) 772-4098.