Heroes Game and Cy-Hawk Bobbleheads made public

MILWAUKEE – November 24, 2020 – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited edition bobbleheads commemorating two Iowa Hawkeyes rivalries. One bobblehead commemorates the Iowa vs. Nebraska rivalry while the other commemorates the Iowa vs. Iowa State rivalry. Each bobblehead features Iowa’s mascot, Herky the Hawk facing off against the rival mascot—Cy the Cardinal for the Iowa State Cyclones and Herbie the Husker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and NCAA merchandise.

Each dual bobblehead is individually numbered to 1,000 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $60 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The Iowa-Nebraska football rivalry is traditionally held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, with the two teams set to square off this Friday, November 27 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa at noon. Starting in 2011, the game was referred to as the “Heroes Game” with the Heroes Trophy being awarded to the winner. Last year, the teams met for the 50th time with the Hawkeyes pulling off a 27-24 victory – their fifth in a row over the Cornhuskers. However, Nebraska still leads the all-time series, 29-18-3.

With a combined enrollment of nearly 70,000 students, Iowa and Iowa State compete in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, which awards points for athletic victories over the other university. The schools also compete for the Cy-Hawk Trophy in football. The teams first met on the gridiron in 1894 and Iowa has won the last five matchups to increase its lead in the all-time series to 45-22.

"We’re excited to release these two bobblehead commemorating two of the biggest rivalries in college sports,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think these rivalry bobbleheads will become fan favorites for the passionate fan bases of Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska.”

