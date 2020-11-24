Harvard gets its first Black, elected student body president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A 20-year-old from Mississippi has become the first Black, elected student body president at Harvard University. The Hattiesburg American reports that Noah Harris was elected president of Harvard’s Undergraduate Council on Nov. 12. He is a junior who is majoring in government and co-chairs the Undergraduate Council’s Black caucus. Two other Black students have previously headed Harvard’s Undergraduate Council, but Harris is the first Black man to be elected by the student body. Harris says he does not take the honor lightly. He ran on a platform of diversity and inclusion and says he wants to focus on improving students’ mental and physical health.