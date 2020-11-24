Fareway grocery stores move to shorter hours Nov. 27

BOONE, Iowa (KWWL) – Fareway is resuming the shortened hours its stores held early in the pandemic. The grocery store chain announced beginning Friday, November 27, all Fareway stores will be open Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The early closure will provide additional time for cleaning and sanitation and for restocking inventory. Closing earlier will also give our employees additional time off through the holiday season,” read a social media post from the chain.

Iowa-based Fareway will also reserve the 8-9 a.m. hour for customers 65 and older, expecting mothers, those with serious medical conditions or an underlying condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19.

Fareway stores are closed on Sundays.