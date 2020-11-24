Ex-Mexico treasury chief rejects 2nd set of accusations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s former treasury and foreign relations secretary has angrily denied accusations by a lawyer for another former Cabinet secretary who claims he used embezzled government money to finance election campaigns. Luis Videgaray called the accusations “completely false.” The accusations Tuesday by a lawyer for former social development secretary Rosario Robles mark the second time that former top officials have lodged such accusations against Videgaray. A former head of the state-owned oil company, Emilio Lozoya, made similar accusations earlier this year. All three worked in the 2012-2018 administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto.