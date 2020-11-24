EPA finalizes water permit to help cleanup the Great Bay

Federal officials have finalized a plan to reduce pollution in one of the largest estuaries in the Northeast with an approach that gives surrounding communities greater flexibility to address the problem. The Environmental Protection Agency, in the Clean Water Permit for the Great Bay in New Hampshire, calls for a dozen communities that ring the bay to reduce the amounts of nitrogen going into the waters, rather than focusing on one community as it has in the past. It also allows them to reduce nitrogen by treating sources like storm water runoff rather than making costly upgrades to wastewater treatment plants.