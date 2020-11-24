Drones to the rescue: Berlin lab seeks quicker virus tests

BERLIN (AP) — A German lab is hoping to cut the time it takes to send coronavirus tests across Berlin by using drones, thereby avoiding the capital’s clogged roads. California-based company Matternet is currently testing drone deliveries between a hospital and Labor Berlin, one of the largest laboratories in Europe. The route from drone to lab is about 7 miles as the drone flies. Officials expect to cut standard delivery times from about an hour to around 10 minutes when service on the route begins in January. Eventually, the hope is that drones will provide regular deliveries to the lab from six points around Berlin, shaving vital minutes off the turnaround time for COVID tests.