Douglas Stuart hopes Booker win helps working-class writers

LONDON (AP) — Fittingly in this year of work-from-home and lockdowns, Douglas Stuart’s life-changing moment came to him on his sofa. The Scottish writer was at home in Manhattan when he was announced as the winner of the 2020 Booker Prize last week. Stuart won the 50,000 pound ($66,000) literary award for “Shuggie Bain,” the story of a boy coming of age with an alcoholic mother in poverty-scarred 1980s Glasgow. It’s an astonishing feat for a first novel that took a decade to write and was rejected by 32 publishers before finding a home. Stuart hopes his victory will help open up publishing to new voices, especially to writers from working-class backgrounds.