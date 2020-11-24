Correctional officer assaulted by inmate in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) — An officer was assaulted by an inmate today at 1:30 p.m. today at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

As the officer was taking an inmate to their cell, the inmate assaulted the officer by punching the officer's face.

More staff arrived to stop the fight and another officer suffered minor injuries as well.

The officer assaulted was taken in for treatment and released. The other officer with minor injuries was seen by FDCF medical staff and has not been released. The inmate did not suffer any major injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.