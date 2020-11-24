Convicted Lockerbie bomber’s family in new bid to clear name

LONDON (AP) — The family of a Libyan man convicted of blowing up an American airliner over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 have begun a new posthumous appeal against the conviction, saying he was found guilty based on unreliable evidence. The appeal at the High Court in Edinburgh is the third attempt to overturn Abdelbaset al-Megrahi’s 2001 conviction for blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988. He is the only person ever convicted of the bombing, which killed all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground. Al-Megrahi died in 2012, and his family is continuing to try to clear his name.