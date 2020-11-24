About one-quarter of beds at Decorah hospital house COVID-19 patients

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) ---- Hospital staff in Decorah are stressing the need for COVID-19 vigilance from the public over Thanksgiving.

Despite a slight downturn in the numbers of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations across the state have hit record highs this week.

Lisa M. Radtke, Chief Administrative Officer at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, says the hospital is not at capacity at this time. Only "about a quarter" of the rural hospital's 25 beds house COVID patients Tuesday.

"We're taking great care of them. And certainly the concern is: the more that this goes up, what's our capacity to care for patients?" Radtke said.

If the numbers soar, the hospital has the option of adding more beds, via a waiver from Gov. Reynolds. In such a scenario, Radtke says, "the limiting factor there becomes our staffing." Radtke said that the nursing staff, "like anyone else, is not immune to community spread."

In order to ease the burden on Iowa's healthcare system, public health officials are asking folks to go about their holiday plans in a way that doesn't risk spreading COVID-19. This echoes recent guidance from the CDC.

"This Thanksgiving sit back, have a glass of apple cider or wine, watch some football, call your relatives you can't be with in person," Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the city of Dubuque, said.

"Let's do it this year for the health of all, for the help of our healthcare workers who have been really stretched to the limit," Radtke said.