Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2

to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan for slippery road conditions overnight and into

Tuesday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&