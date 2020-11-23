Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Northeast Iowa.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan for slippery road conditions overnight and into
Tuesday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
