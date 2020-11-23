Waterloo West girls look to back up preseason No. 1 ranking

WATERLOO (KWWL) --Expectations couldn't be higher for the Waterloo West Wahawks.

“We have to grow, but at the same time we know we're probably one of the better teams in the state,” says West Head Coach Dr. Tony Pappas, “Hopefully we can compete for a state championship.”

The Wahawk girls will open the season chasing their first ever state title, and they'll start in the top spot. Waterloo West captured the preseason no. 1 ranking, but they know they have to back it up.

“Rankings don't really mean anything,” says Sahara Williams who captured all-conference honors as a freshman forward last season, “So we just work as if we weren't ranked at all, and push to do better and be better.”

The high expectations come off a stellar run last season. Led by second team all-state freshman Halli Poock, West reached just their second state tournament in the last 15 years eventually rallying past Cedar Falls in to the state semis.

Most of that talent returns – including Poock and All-MVC players in senior Gabby Moore, Junior Brooklyn Smith, and Williams.

“I'm not surprised at all by how far we've been able to go,” says Smith, “There's a lot of talent on this team, and there's more to come.”

“Last year it was like give it our best shot we don't have anything to lose, we were ranked 14th,” adds Poock, “This year is kind of different. We're ranked number one this year, so it's kind of a target on our backs. So, it's more pressure this year.”

Although young, they've proven they can thrive under pressure. Now the goal is to end the season at number one, although they admit it's nice to be there at the beginning as well.

“It's good to know, but I think we need to earn it and keep earning it,” says Moore, “We can't just let it go to our head. I think having that pushes us harder at practice to get ready for the season.”