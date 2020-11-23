University of Iowa student named Rhodes Scholar

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa announced on Monday that Marissa Mueller, a biomedical engineering student and member of the Iowa women's track and field team, has been named the university's 22nd Rhodes Scholar.

Mueller, a native of Ontario, Canada is only the second female student from the University of Iowa to receive the honor. She is on track to graduate in May and will then spend two years studying stem cells and regenerative engineering at Oxford University in England in the fall.

"So many people at the university believed in me. They helped me take advantage of all these opportunities and helped me see the potential in each of them, and in myself when I didn’t see it," Mueller said. "They inspired me to chase my dreams. I am beyond humbled and thankful. There is no way anything like this would have happened without that community of support."

Mueller says she’s been interested in stem cells and regenerative engineering since undergoing several knee surgeries when she was younger. Two of them, she says, involved the technology.

"It was a relatively new kind of operation. I thought it was the coolest thing, and I did a report on it in sixth grade and another one in high school," she said. "The research I hope to do will help us better understand how these (stem) cells work and how they can be manipulated and harnessed to treat diseases that are currently incurable.”

Harriet Nembhard, Dean of the College of Engineering, was part of a mock interview panel as Mueller prepared for her interview. Nembhard says she gave Mueller homework after the mock interview so that she could improve her answer to a tough question.

"What sets Marissa apart is how she handled my critique with grace and completed the follow-up assignment," Nembhard said. "She was able to communicate with both knowledge and empathy. A student who can do this—even on a second or third attempt—will be a positive force to change the world."

After completing her studies at Oxford University, Mueller plans to go to medical school. For now, she’s at home with her parents while taking classes online due to COVID-19. She says she hopes to return to Iowa City after the new year, if COVID-19 cases start to subside.

"I miss Iowa City tremendously," she said.

The Rhodes Scholarship was created in 1903 and since then, the UI has had 22 Rhodes Scholars, including 4 in the last 10 years.