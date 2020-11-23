TRACKING: Snow to Rain

Tonight: Snow moves into eastern Iowa this evening from southwest to northeast. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. The roads will become slick overnight. Allow extra time if you are going to travel late tonight or early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations will be 2-4” from Cedar Rapids north. South of Cedar Rapids will have a trace to 2”. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Snow will change to rain as temperatures warm from south to north in the morning. Rain continues during the afternoon. It will be a cold rain with highs near 40. The wind increases from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain continues through the night as temperatures only cool into the mid and upper 30s. The wind turns to the east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Rain tapers off from west to east by noon. The sky remains cloudy through the rest of the day. The wind is from the northeast at 5-10 mph with highs struggling to reach 40.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with a wind from the southwest pushing highs into the upper 40s.