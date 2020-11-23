TRACKING: Snow and rain tonight into Tuesday

Today: It is going to be a nice day for November standard. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. A light north wind this morning switches to the southeast 5-10 mph throughout the day.

Tonight: Our weather turns active. Clouds will thicken as rain and snow moves in after 7 a.m., becoming more widespread as the night progresses. Farther north, precipitation may start out as all snow, and stay snow for several hours in NE Iowa. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s as the wind picks up 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Areas south of Highway 30 will be all rain, but farther north precipitation starts out as snow or a rain/snow mix and transitions over to rain throughout the day. It will be chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s and a south/southeast wind 10-20 mph.

Snowfall Amounts: Through Tuesday morning 1-3” of snow will be likely near and north of Highway 30. A dusting to an inch is expected south of there. This will be a slushy snow, but there could still be some slick spots on the Tuesday morning commute, especially near Waterloo and Dubuque and locations north.

Tuesday night into Wednesday: Scattered showers continue through Wednesday morning. Rain totals tonight through Wednesday in the 0.50”-2.00” range.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.