Son, father farm to feed neighbors during lockdown in India

When Sijo Zachariah and his father were under lockdown in Kerala, India, after visiting for a family wedding, Zachariah became worried about food insecurity. So the 22-year old aircraft maintenance engineer and his father began to plant seeds from store-bought fruits and vegetables. Using YouTube videos as a guide, they began a garden that helped feed twenty neighboring households during the pandemic. Zachariah continues to farm after returning to his home in Dubai. He’s determined to change his career, from serving the skies to working the soil.