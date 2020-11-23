Promotion Writer / Producer

The Marketing Department drives style and substance at any local television station. At KWWL, this position is an opportunity to create stunning News/Weather/Sports images, promos, topicals and more. You will take the product from shooting to edit to air.

Can you give that Image spot the right amount of flair? Can you shoot video from the angle that really makes an impact and tells the story? Can you work with incredible anchor talent? What about promos for special reports. Can you crush a :30 that drives viewers to that newscast? Do you thrive in a team environment, supplying the creative juice to move KWWL in the right direction? Are you confident in your creations? Are you best friends with Adobe CS? Have you answered “Yes!” so far? Keep reading!

This position requires a relevant communications degree or experience in video shooting and editing. Above all else, you must exemplify the skills and conduct of a mature professional. And of course, you must also want to work in a newly renovated television facility with state-of-the-art tech and operation.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

Are you still reading? Great! Send your resume and a link to your accomplishments to:

Michael Cunningham, Marketing Director

mcunningham@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East 5th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer