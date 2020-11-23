Pat Quinn, founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37

Credit: Courtesy ALS Association

(CNN) — Pat Quinn's life took a major turn in March 2013, shortly after he celebrated his 30th birthday and was diagnosed with ALS. (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)

Quinn co-founded the Ice Bucket Challenge, a viral social media phenomenon that began in 2014 and raised more than $220 million globally for ALS research, according to the ALS Association.

Celebrities and presidents participated in the challenge.

Quinn would later lose his ability to speak, but he was never silenced, thanks to a device that recreated his voice and inflections by matching it with previous speeches and interviews he did over the years.

On the 5th anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge's debut, Quinn said to a crowd at ALS event in Boston that although his fight with ALS was "an absolute battle" he "wouldn't trade my life for anything."

Quinn was 37 years old.