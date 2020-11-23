Ottumwa police officer arrested for domestic assault

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KWWL) — Albia police officers arrested an off-duty Ottumwa police officer after a woman reported that he assaulter her.

Police officers responded to an incident at 1705 Benton Avenue East on Nov. 19 where they met with the woman. She reported that 23-year-old Jordan Woodward choked her.

Woodward was arrested on charges of of domestic assault while impeding airflow (Class D Felony) and criminal mischief (Serious Misdemeanor).

He was transported to the Monroe County Jail and has since posted bond.